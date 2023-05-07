"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Duffer Brothers tweeted. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work."

Waiting for the final season of Stranger Things? Well, you might have to wait a bit longer.

Showrunners and creators Matt and Ross Duffer (aka The Duffer Brothers) announced on Twitter that the show would be halting production until "a fair deal is reached."

STRANGER THINGS (L to R) Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Netflix

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Brothers wrote. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out."

Stranger Things 4 premiered last May and became the most streamed show of 2022, with the fifth and final season originally planned for mid-to-late 2024. Depending how long this strike continues, those Hawkins kids might be collecting social security before filming wraps

After the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers failed to reach an agreement, Hollywood writers took to the picket lines on May 2 to demand fair pay from multibillion-dollar studios like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. This is the first Hollywood writer walkout in more than 15 years.

Though the strike has primarily affected late night shows including Saturday Night Live, and most network TV shows have wrapped for the summer, shows like Cobra Kai, Hacks, Loot, and Evil have also halted production. On May 5, Marvel's Blade became the first tentpole film to succumb to the strike.

