The actor also remarks on the writers' strike halting production on season 5: "We're pressing pause until the strike is figured out."

Finn Wolfhard has mixed emotions about the ending of Stranger Things, which will conclude with the fifth and final season. On one hand, he says, "I definitely am excited to finish Stranger Things and see what's out there after." On the other, the actor, 20, says he's tried not to think about how sad it will be to say goodbye.

"I've tried not to think about it or process how sad it's gonna be, obviously, but it's gonna be a graduation of sorts for all of us, for the cast and a lot of the crew, too," Wolfhard tells EW in an interview marking his induction into Sony's PlayStation Playmakers program.

He got his start as an actor on Stranger Things alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin, all of who grew up on screen as the show progressed. "A lot of the same crew has been working on [the show] since the first season," Wolfhard also notes. "So, it's gonna be amazing and pretty heavy, but really fun, always."

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, and Eduardo Franco in 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, and Eduardo Franco in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, announced in May that it's not possible for the Netflix series to film the final season while the Hollywood writers' strike is still going. Wolfhard, who has played Mike Wheeler on the show from the beginning, confirms, "We're pressing pause until the strike is figured out."

"I think I'm really antsy to start because I'm a fan of the show first and foremost," he adds. "So I'm excited, obviously, to just see where every character's journey takes them and everything like that."

Now that Wolfhard is a part of PlayStation Playmakers, a group of celebrity PlayStation fans (including LeBron James), he jokes he'll have a lot more time to catch up on video games while he awaits a resolution for the strike.

"There's an insane amount that I haven't played in the last little while," he says.

