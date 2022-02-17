But the Duffer brothers teased that "there are still many more exciting stories to tell" within the series' world.

Stranger Things will end with season 5, season 4 to be split into two parts

Stranger Things 2 Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers have made some big announcements regarding the future of Stranger Things.

First and foremost, the hit Netflix series that put actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin on the map is officially coming to an end with season 5, as Netflix formally announced it for one last renewal.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," series creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to the fans, published online Thursday. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

Stranger Things 4 Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things 4' | Credit: Netflix

As for the other big announcement, Stranger Things season 4 now has a premiere date, but the show will be released on Netflix in two separate parts. Volume 1 will debut on the streaming platform May 27, while Volume 2 lands July 1.

"With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," the Duffers write. "Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

What lies beyond Stranger Things seasons 4 and 5? The Duffers wouldn't confirm any kind of spin-off, but they did tease "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Meanwhile, Season 4 will bring the characters outside the town of Hawkins. David Harbour's Hopper is alive and well, but he's been forced into manual labor at a Russian camp, while Winona Ryder's Joyce moved her family to California to escape the literal horrors of Hawkins. But new trouble is brewing that'll see their paths collide once more.

Check out the new Stranger Things posters below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.