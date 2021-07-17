"I hated that f---ing dog so bad," the actor says of his canine costar, who coincidentally has not appeared on the show since season 1.

Stranger Things Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ruh-Roh! David Harbour was really not a fan of Stranger Things season 1 dog Chester.

The actor, who has been open about his annoyance with the adorable pup's pawful acting abilities before, appeared on a new edition of Hot Ones, where he was asked about calling his canine costar "one of the worst actors" he'd ever worked with, and confessed he was the one to suggest the Byers family pet exit the series.

"I hated that f---ing dog. I hated that f---ing dog so bad," Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper on the Netflix series, admitted.

"Take after take it would like wander off or do something," he explained, before revealing his dark plot to get rid of the four-legged character.

Stranger Things Credit: Netflix

"I walked up to them and I was like, 'You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season,'" Harbour said (we assume "them" means producers). "We never talk about it the whole rest of the show, but they just wind up not having a dog."

When asked about where the Hawkins pup disappeared to at a convention in 2018, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, reportedly told a Chicago audience he thought the dog had died (within the show), according to fan site NetflixLife.

Back in 2016, Harbour shared his frustrations over his furry costar while on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, admitting he didn't take the pooch's precociousness well.

"The dog was the worst on the set," Harbour said, per UPROXX. "There was a day with this dog that was the worst actor I've ever worked with in my life.

"I walked off set. I've never done that before," Harbour continued. "There's footage of me like, throwing a fit, going like, 'I'm gonna be in my trailer!' and just storming off, 'cause the damn dog wouldn't do what it was supposed to do. It was just supposed to bark at a thing."

A rep for Netflix didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about what really happened to the Byers dog (again, within the show), although Harbour did joke in his Hot Ones interview the dog should come back, joking, "We should find it in the Upside Down."

And before anyone starts thinking Harbour isn't a dog person, he and wife Lily Allen adopted a rescue pup named Mary earlier this year. That's Harbour with Mary on a subway train in the pic below:

Watch the full clip of Harbour on Hot Ones above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: