The Boroughs is set in a New Mexico retirement community — so with a group of kids a bit older than the Hawkins gang.

Matt and Ross Duffer will executive-produce a supernatural mystery called The Boroughs, which was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the makers of Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Addiss and Matthews will also serve as showrunners.

The Boroughs, which is getting an eight-episode first season, is set in a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, where a crew of unlikely heroes band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have much of: time.

The Duffers explained that the project is different from Stranger Things and the town of Hawkins.

STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Netflix

"We've been fans of Jeff and Will's writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands," they said in a joint statement. "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can't wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

Said Addiss and Matthews, "Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can't wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs."

Meanwhile, the cast of Stranger Things are revving up to start filming the fifth and final season of the Duffers' mothership series this year.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.