Stranger Things cast reunites for top secret season 4 table read

The Stranger Things cast is back to work on season 4, and Netflix is offering a sneak peek inside the room where it all happens.

A behind-the-scenes video teaser dropped Tuesday with footage of the table read. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, and, yes, David Harbour assembled in Atlanta over the weekend to formally read through the secretive script, according to Netflix.

Also spotted are Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Priah Perguson, Brett Gelman, and Cara Buono.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in February that season 4 began production with the reveal that Harbour's Chief Hopper was indeed alive and being held prisoner in Kamchatka, Russia. The next wave of episodes will take viewers far outside the realm of Hawkins, Indiana. "Back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the Duffers said in a joint statement. "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more."

Watch the table read teaser above.

