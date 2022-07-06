Duffer Brothers originally planned to kill [SPOILER] in Stranger Things season 4

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4.

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the deaths of beloved (and not so beloved) characters, including Hellfire Club president and metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). As it turns out, another character narrowly avoided a grim fate.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that in an initial script, Enzo (Tom Wlaschiha), the Russian security guard who becomes imprisoned police chief Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) confidante, did not make it out of Kamchatka. "In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, a.k.a. Enzo, didn't make it," Matt told Collider.

At first an untrustworthy ally, Enzo helps Hopper burst out of the high-security prison. But not so much out of the goodness of his own heart — it's all about the Benjamins, baby. He's in cahoots with a kooky pilot named Yuri (Nikola Djuricko), who double crosses the both of them — as well as the unassuming Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) in exchange for even more Benjamins, baby.

Enzo forms a friendship with Hopper after exposed as a traitor and imprisoned alongside his American pal. "He ended up making it," Matt said of the fan favorite. (The same, of course, cannot be said for another Russian fan favorite, the Slurpee-loving Alexei, in season 3. RIP. Gone but never forgotten.) "But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."

Ross added that it's unusual for them to deviate from initial scripts. "When we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, 'Where do we want this story to end up?' So the ending is always that goal post. Even as we're breaking episode one, we know exactly where we're going. I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here."

The brothers previously revealed that they already know how the forthcoming fifth and final season will end — they're just not quite sure how to get there yet. One thing is for sure: Season 5 will be set entirely in Hawkins, following a season 4 that also spanned California and Russia. "We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season 1," Matt said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Monday. "A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season 1 – there's something nice about coming full circle."

Ross said of the ending, "While a lot of season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads. So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can't satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it's something that feels right for this story." They also said Eddie's death will have "huge repercussions" amongst the survivors. And while Max (Sadie Sink) is alive, they said, she's "brain dead, blind, and all of her bones are broken."

