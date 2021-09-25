Netflix revealed the Creel House, a pivotal new location in season 4 with a connection to Englund's murderous Victor Creel.

Welcome to the Creel House. Enter if you dare.

Netflix revealed this pivotal new location to be explored in Stranger Things season 4 when the streamer dropped a teaser video during the TUDUM fan event on Saturday.

The name "Creel" should sound familiar to anyone who's been following every casting update for the new season. Robert Englund, the famed horror actor behind Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street movies, will appear on Stranger Things as Victor Creel, a man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder he committed in the '50s. So, yeah, the Creel House has some bad juju.

Twilight and Mortal Instruments actor Jamie Campbell Bower also appears in season 4 as Peter Ballard, an orderly at the psychiatric hospital.

"It's very crazy, it's epic, it's long. A lot goes down," the Duffer Brothers teased of the next season during TUDUM. As for Creel House, they confirm it's "a super important location."

The teaser shows a family — presumably the Creel family as the father kind of looks like a young Englund — moving into their new home when, appropriately, strange things start to happen. The daughter finds a dead rabbit on the lawn, the house lights flicker menacingly. Then there's the fact that Mr. Creel appears to kill his whole family. Very strange, indeed.

In the present, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) break into the abandoned house to find clues about... something. But that mysterious teaser of a clock that accompanied an announcement of season 4's filming progress? We know now that's a staple of Creel House.

Stranger Things Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo in 'Stranger Things' season 4. | Credit: Stranger Things/Youtube

Stranger Things will return in 2022 with a story split across multiple locations. Some of the kids are still in the fictional and royally cursed town of Hawkins, Ind., but the Byers and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moved away after the apparent death of Hopper (David Harbour). Of course, now we know Hopper is indeed alive and being forced into labor at a Russian camp.

Papa, a.k.a. Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), will also return in some capacity after everyone assumed he died from a demogorgon in season 1.

This is just the start of the reveals coming out of TUDUM, the virtual fan event delivering new looks and big announcements pertaining to the big Netflix movies and shows coming soon. But this is a necessary piece to the Stranger Things puzzle of season 4.

Watch the teaser above.

