Before the third installment of Netflix’s ’80s homage drops on July 4, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer tease storylines for all of the imperiled citizens of Hawkins, Indiana. “Summer is in full swing,” explains Ross Duffer. “With no school and no homework, our kids are having the time of their lives, swimming at the local pool and shopping at a fancy new mega mall called Starcourt. But beneath the surface, evil is lurking in Hawkins — and it’s coming for them all.”