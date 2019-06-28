Stranger Things 3
Before the third installment of Netflix’s ’80s homage drops on July 4, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer tease storylines for all of the imperiled citizens of Hawkins, Indiana. “Summer is in full swing,” explains Ross Duffer. “With no school and no homework, our kids are having the time of their lives, swimming at the local pool and shopping at a fancy new mega mall called Starcourt. But beneath the surface, evil is lurking in Hawkins — and it’s coming for them all.”
Mike (Finn Wolfhard)
“Now that Eleven is no longer a secret, Mike and Eleven’s romance is in full swing — to the growing irritation of an overprotective Hopper,” says Ross Duffer.
Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo)
“When we meet Dustin this year, he has just returned from science camp — and he may or may not have a brand-new girlfriend,” says Matt Duffer.
Will (Noah Schnapp)
“Will is excited for a summer of D&D campaigns,” says Matt Duffer. “But his friends suddenly seem more interested in girls than games. Are they going to leave him behind?”
Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)
“Lucas is still dating Max and now considers himself quite the ladies man,” says Ross Duffer. “When Mike has relationship problems with Eleven, Lucas provides ‘wise’ counsel…”
Max (Sadie Sink)
“Max’s life takes a surprising turn when Eleven finally opens up to her — and a new friendship is born,” says Ross Duffer.
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)
“No longer trapped in the cabin, Eleven ventures out into the world and becomes good friends with Max,” says Ross Duffer. “But their summer fun is short-lived when they make a horrifying discovery…”
Billy (Dacre Montgomery)
“Billy is now a popular lifeguard at the Hawkins Pool but he will soon find himself pulled into a never-ending nightmare,” says Matt Duffer. “This season is a major one for Billy — he really takes center stage this year, and we can’t wait for people to see Dacre’s performance.”
Joyce (Winona Ryder)
“Joyce begins to suspect that evil has returned to Hawkins,” says Ross Duffer. “She eventually turns to the only adult she can trust — Hopper.”
Hopper (David Harbour)
“Hopper is panicked about Eleven’s relationship with Mike — how does he control the romantic whims of a teenage daughter? But his problems grow more serious as Joyce draws him into a new mystery…” says Matt Duffer.
Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer)
“Jonathan and Nancy have a summer internship at the local paper,” says Matt Duffer. “Working together strains their relationship — are they really meant to be together?”
Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery), and Dustin
“Robin is a high school band nerd who works with Steve at the mall’s cheesy ice cream shop,” says Matt Duffer.” This is definitely not the type of girl Steve would normally ever spend time with, but now, well, he has no choice.”