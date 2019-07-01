Stranger Things season 3 cast will turn your world upside down in exclusive EW portraits

Season 3 of Netflix’s nostalgic, sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things is almost here, and to celebrate, the cast and crew of the show gathered to take exclusive portraits for EW.

Details about the new season have mostly been kept under wraps, but it’s safe to say the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind. is once again the target of a mysterious interdimensional menace. Meanwhile, the teens are on summer break and have more than enough time on their hands to spend at the town’s new mall — or getting caught up in their usual shenanigans. Puberty, monsters, and malls: what could go wrong?

The series cast — including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, and more — reprise their roles in season 3. They’re joined by newcomers Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale.

Season 3 of Stranger Things hits Netflix July 4. Catch up on everything you need to remember about the show with EW’s handy guide to season 2.