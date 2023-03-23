Storage Wars star Gunter Nezhoda dies at 67 from lung cancer complications

Gunter Nezhoda, a recurring fan favorite competitive bidder on A&E's Storage Wars, died Tuesday from lung cancer complications. He was 67.

His son Rene Nezhoda confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing that his father was diagnosed with lung cancer six months ago and had a 30-year history as a smoker. He passed peacefully in his sleep, his son said. "He was one of the guys on Storage Wars that never really got any hate," Rene said. "People just loved being around him."

Nezhoda appeared on multiple seasons of Storage Wars between 2015 and 2019. The reality series centers on self-proclaimed treasure hunters who bid on and buy repossessed storage units hoping that the contents inside could score them a large profit.

A native of Austria and Germany and a Las Vegas resident, Nezhoda also worked as an actor in the movies I Am Here... Now, Astro Zombies: M4 - Invaders from Cyberspace, Do Not Disturb, and The Haunting at Death Valley Junction, as well as the short Ice Princess. In addition to being a photographer, he also played bass alongside the likes of Pat Travers, Leslie West, and Michael Schenker, among others.