Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz charged with domestic violence against Brandi Passante

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against his ex-partner Brandi Passante, EW has confirmed.

Schulz was involved in an incident with Passante at an Orange County, Calif. bar on April 30, public information officer Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's office confirmed. Schulz left the scene before police arrived and no arrest was made.

Edds explained, "The courts have really not allowed out-of-custody misdemeanors so that's why it'll be a while before he's in court."

Representatives for Schulz and Passante didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. A Storage Wars rep declined to comment. TMZ was first to report the news.

The former reality couple appeared on A&E's Storage Wars starting with season 1 and have continued to appear for 13 seasons. They also led the spin-off series Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job which ran for eight seasons ending in 2014.

It was revealed in the Storage Wars season 13 premiere in April that Schulz and Passante had quietly split though they continue to cross paths on the show. It's as yet unknown how the pair's interactions will be handled after the alleged altercation on April 30.

