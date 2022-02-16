Dear television shows, stop with the almost-incest plots!

There are a lot of ridiculous things I love about television romance: How rain can take a simple kiss and turn it into the sexiest thing ever; how every love story seems to have a moment where one person falls on top of the other for no reason; how shows act like underwater makeouts are a thing. But there's one kind of romantic story that I take issue with, and that's what I'm calling almost-incest.

Let's establish some parameters for this discussion: We're not talking about full-on incest. There will be no discussion of Game of Thrones. But it feels like somewhere along the way, society decided that "almost-incest" is okay. It's the shocking twist that someone is actually related to their boyfriend, or perhaps it's that two people are dating while their parents are also dating. It's not technically incest, but is it ... sexy? No, it's not.

THE O.C. Shannon Lucio and Ben McKenzie on 'The O.C.' | Credit: WB/Everett

I've narrowed this down into four categories, the first one being the aforementioned incest twist. Take The O.C., for example, one of my favorite shows. In season 2, Ryan (Ben McKenzie) starts dating Lindsay (Shannon Lucio). The relationship is bad for a whole number of reasons — including her incredibly high-pitched cry voice — but the show uses its Chrismukkah episode to reveal to its characters that Lindsay is actually Caleb's (Alan Dale) illegitimate daughter, meaning she's Kirsten's (Kelly Rowan) half-sister and therefore, Ryan's step-aunt? And here's the kicker: The two don't immediately stop dating! The only reason they break up, in fact, is because Lindsay moves away ... but not until she kisses her step-nephew a couple more times.

Category number two is what I'll call the near-incest fakeout, when audiences are led to believe that two people might be related but they actually aren't. What is fun about that game? What about that messed-up puzzle is supposed to make me want to tune in, or worse, ship a couple?! The perfect example of this is Shadowhunters, when Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) spend too long thinking they're siblings, all the while still exchanging very sexually charged glances. Will-they-won't-they is one thing, and we all love it. Will-they-won't-they-be-related is something else entirely, and it needs to stop.

Category three. The slightly less offensive "we were raised together" form of almost-incest. I'm saying this as someone who totally ships them, but The Flash's Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) fall into this category. In no way are they related! But also, are they not kind of siblings?! When Barry lost his parents — mom murdered, dad in jail — Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Iris' father, took Barry in. As a result, Barry and Iris lived in the same house. They experienced the same traditions. And what is a sibling if not someone you grew up with? All I'm saying is: If you don't have to decide what house to go to for Thanksgiving — because it's the same house — it's too weird.

Riverdale Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Last but not least, we have category four: The parents are also dating. This is a massive trend, particularly in teen shows. Let's talk Riverdale and how, for a while there, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) were straight-up sharing a bedroom because they ... shared a house (and a family!). Their parents were dating and decided to move in together, so Betty and Jughead, who were essentially step-siblings but were also dating, just casually ended each day by going to their room together where they more than likely had sex. Imagine your parents yelling "go to your room" and suddenly you're alone with your boyfriend.

Gossip Girl was another offender here, as Dan (Penn Badgley) and Serena (Blake Lively) had to navigate around their parents' relationship. If Lily (Kelly Rutherford) and Rufus (Matthew Settle) were a thing, Dan and Serena were not, until eventually, Dan and Serena tied the knot, leaving exes Lily and Rufus as in-laws. Imagine those awkward family dinners!

So please, I'm begging you, let's stop with all this borderline incest stuff. Those parents don't need to date if their kids are dating! Introduce a new character! Or have them date literally anyone else that doesn't sort of make them their daughter's boyfriend's step-mom or something.

There are plenty of characters in a fictional world ... almost-incest is never ever sexy.

