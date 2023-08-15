Stevie Nicks has watched Daisy Jones & the Six twice, says she felt like a 'ghost' watching her story

The Daisy Jones & the Six cast will never get away from the sound of the woman that loves them (nor would they want to).

On Tuesday, rock goddess Stevie Nicks sang the praises of the Prime Video series on her social media pages, becoming the first member of Fleetwood Mac to comment on the story's parallels to the band and their interpersonal 1970s drama.

"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," Nicks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the fictional band from the show. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story."

Nicks praised the performance of Riley Keough, who portrayed the titular Daisy, a child of rock'n'roll who flies too close to the sun when she gets up with music, drugs, and her misguided love for The Six frontman, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

The "Rhiannon" singer also paid tribute to her fellow band member, the late Christine McVie, who died in Nov. 2022.

"It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," continued Nicks. "It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it."

The show's stars and producer Reese Witherspoon responded to Nicks' love for the show, commenting on her Instagram post. "Oh my stars, Stevie !! ✨" wrote Witherspoon, who produced the series under her Hello Sunshine banner. "This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!"

Keough also commented with a series of emoji in response, writing, "😍😍😍😱😱😱😱😱🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏." Her costar Camila Morrone, who plays Billy's wife Camila, posted a series of heart emoji in the comments as well.

Stevie Nicks and Daisy Jones Stevie Nicks; Riley Keough in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' | Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns; Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

When Daisy and Billy's lives collide, they make magic together as musicians, but their intense feelings for each other threaten to derail the mega-success of their record, Aurora, and the lives of their fellow band members. The entire cast turned to real '70s rock stars for inspiration (a fact they discussed with another great band of the era, The Muppets' The Electric Mayhem) — but none of those music icons have commented directly on the show until now.

Nicks also expressed her desire for the series to continue, despite it being based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name and telling the entirety of the book's events across its 10 episodes. While the cast and showrunner have expressed a desire to perform live shows in character, they've kept mum on a possible second season, and the show is Emmy nominated as a limited series (not that any of that stopped another book-to-screen adaptation from Witherspoon, Big Little Lies, from continuing its run).

Reid has spoken about the ways in which Nicks' relationship with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham was a major source of inspiration when writing Daisy Jones & the Six.

But it must be nice to hear Nicks herself admit that she saw her reflection in the snow-covered hills of the story.

