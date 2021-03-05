Steven Spielberg and the Duffer Brothers bringing Stephen King's The Talisman to TV

There have been scores of famous Stephen King adaptations over the years, and now one of his most beloved books yet to be adapted as a film or TV show is finally coming to the screen under the watchful eyes of the Duffer Brothers.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners announced Friday that it's teaming up with Netflix and Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, to produce a TV series based on The Talisman, the 1984 fantasy book King co-wrote with Peter Straub.

The story, which Amblin has long had the rights to, is about a 12-year-old kid named Jack Sawyer, who goes on a fantastical road trip to find a powerful relic that he can use to save his dying mother (and the world). The quest doesn't just take place in America, though — it involves going in and out of a twisted mirror version of the country known as the Territories.

Image zoom The Duffer Brothers, 'The Talisman,' and Steven Spielberg. | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Pocket Books; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stranger Things writer Curtis Gwinn, who's also worked on The Walking Dead and The Leftovers, will be writing the Talisman series and serving as showrunner. Spielberg, the Duffers, and King will all serve as executive producers.