See Letitia Wright in first trailer for Steve McQueen's Mangrove, from Small Axe anthology

Ahead of its 50th anniversary on Sunday, the historic march on London's Portnall Road takes center stage in a new trailer for Steve McQueen's Mangrove.

The film tells the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of Black activists who clashed with London police during a 1970 march of 150 protesters of West Indian, African, and South Asian heritage in Notting Hill, West London, and the highly publicized trial that followed. The trial was the first judicial acknowledgment of behavior motivated by racial hatred within the Metropolitan Police.

The trailer, which you can view below, glimpses the trial and the protest, and Letitia Wright's character, Altheia Jones, can be heard telling a crowd, "This attack on the Black establishment is not an isolated event, but a sustained campaign against Black people. And today we are saying enough is enough!"

Mangrove stars Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, Sam Spruell, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Nathaniel Martello-White, Richie Campbell, Jumayn Hunter, and Gary Beadle. McQueen and Alastair Siddons wrote the screenplay.

The project is one of five films featured in Small Axe, an anthology series set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s that tell different stories involving London's West Indian community. The other films in the series are Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue.

The anthology will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. later this year. The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios.