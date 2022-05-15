Martin portrays an American inventor in a kooky sketch alongside Gomez and Aidy Bryant.

Steve Martin makes cameo in Only Murders costar Selena Gomez's SNL debut as whoopie cushion inventor

In a documentary sketch about American inventors, Martin portrays Archie Gizmo, the mastermind creator behind the whoopie cushion. The 15-time SNL host details his days as a "struggling gag inventor" in the 1960s with a prototype of the cushion. "I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and a noise come from his butt, but I just couldn't figure out what noise," he says to the camera.

"I couldn't crack it," he continues. "Then, I met her." The sketch introduces Aidy Bryant as Dina Beans, Archie's wife and gassy muse. "It was that night he realized, the funniest noise to come out of a butt was a fart," Gomez, portraying the documentary's narrator, says. "He had a bonafide hit. And it didn't stop there."

As the "most viciously unlucky woman" Archie has ever met, Dina inspired countless other inventions through her misfortunes, including Snakes in a Can ("I mean, what the hell could have been going on at the peanut factory for a sealed can to be full of four multicolored alive poisonous snakes?"), Electric Handshake Buzzer, and Slinky Googly Eye Glasses.

"The greatest gag she ever goofed was marrying a guy like me," Archie says towards the end of the sketch. I love you, Dina Beans."

In her monologue, Gomez joked about Martin and fellow Only Murders costar Martin Short: "I was so honored to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I Googled them to find out who they were," the first-time host said. "I remember telling my friend I was cast in a show called Only Murders, and she said, 'Sounds sexy. Any hot costars?' And I was like, 'Depends. Do you like the banjo?'"

Hulu's Only Murders follows the misadventures of Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short), residents of a New York apartment complex who team up to solve the murder of a tenant while documenting their progress on a true-crime podcast. The series also stars Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, and Julian Cihi. The second season returns June 28 with guest stars Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.

Watch the inventor documentary sketch and Gomez's monologue above.

