The legendary comedian said he's "not going to seek" other shows, movies, or even cameos after the Hulu show ends.

Steve Martin thinks he'll retire after Only Murders in the Building: 'This is, weirdly, it'

Steve Martin says he only has one more leading role left in him as he aims to finish out his career with Only Murders in the Building.

The comedy legend told The Hollywood Reporter that the Hulu mystery-comedy — also starring his longtime friend, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — will likely be his final role, and that he won't seek new work when it comes to an end.

"We were very happy just doing the live show," Martin told the publication, referencing his ongoing You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! tour with Short. "There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Only Murders In The Building -- “Persons of Interest” - Episode 201 -- Charles (Steve Martin), shown. Steve Martin on 'Only Murders in the Building' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

EW has reached out to a representative for Martin for additional comment.

The 76-year-old began his wide-ranging career as a comedy writer and stand-up comic, making frequent appearances on The Tonight Show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, and Saturday Night Live, the latter of which he has hosted 15 times and popped up as a special guest even more often over the decades.

The banjo-loving comedian went on to make even more of a name for himself with his movie career, starring in beloved films like The Jerk, Three Amigos, Roxanne, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Parenthood, Father of the Bride, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The 3-time Oscars host — named by EW in 2016 as the best solo host of the previous two decades — has won five Grammy Awards (two for his comedy albums and three more for his bluegrass music), an Emmy, an Honorary Academy Award, and was nominated for a Tony for writing the book and music for Broadway's Brightstar.

Only Murders in the Building — which has amassed 17 total Emmy nominations and was recently renewed for a third season — is now streaming on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: