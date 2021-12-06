During a reception ahead of the 44th Kennedy Center honors, Martin offered the president his acting services.

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden.

While giving kind words to Midler, Mitchell, Diaz, and Gordy about their achievements, Biden took a slightly different approach with Michaels, calling him "Mr. Wiseguy" and talking about how the SNL boss has tried out seven different comedians to parody him on the sketch series. In a video clip, Biden praised Michaels for identifying and fostering incredible talent, such as past Kennedy Center Honoree Steve Martin, who also happened to be in attendance.

"Do you want me to play you?" Martin asked after Biden asked him to stand so he could be acknowledged. As the room laughed, Biden was ready with his own response.

"Steve," he told the actor, "I'm afraid you understand me too well."

As Biden noted, since 1991, seven actors have parodied him over the years including Kevin Nealon, Jason Sudekieis, Woody Harrelson, Jim Carrey, Alex Moffat, John Mulaney, and new cast member James Austin Johnson (who received raves for his on-pointe performance.) But unlike Alec Baldwin's Trump or Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, the NBC show has come up short with a specific, regular actor to portray the world leader.

Maybe Martin can finally change that.

