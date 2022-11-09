Steve Burton is returning to Days of Our Lives

Harris Michaels is back!

Days of Our Lives alum Steve Burton has joined the cast of the beloved soap on Peacock. The actor will reprise his role as the character, first introduced in 1988 as Eve Donovan's (Charlotte Ross) classmate and love interest, early next year for a "thrilling new storyline" alongside veteran cast members Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and more.

Additional details about Burton's return are being kept under wraps, but Peacock teased that it would yield "more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance" in a press release. Burton recently reprised his role on the second season of the spin-off series Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, where he had a romantic connection with Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM -- Pictured: Steve Burton as Harris Michaels Steve Burton on 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The casting comes about a year after Burton departed General Hospital for failing to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Hospital alum, who reprised his role as Jason Morgan after he vacated the role in 2012, addressed the ouster on Instagram and said he was grateful for his time on the soap.

"I wanted you to hear it from me," Burton began the video. "Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts, but this is also personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."

The soap star added, "But with that being said, you know me. I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you. I'll always be grateful. And I believe when one door closes, multiple doors open. That's always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings."

