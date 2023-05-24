Steve Burns is returning to Blue's Clues to crack another case

The former host will don his fedora and trench coat for "The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair.'

Steve Burns is returning to the world of Blue's Clues to keep a certain canine from barking up the wrong tree.

The original host of the beloved Nickelodeon franchise is set to appear again on the revival series Blue's Clues & You, in an episode he wrote and directed. Airing Friday at at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT, "The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair" will find Burns donning his fedora and trench coat to help Blue and current star Josh Dela Cruz locate an important piece of furniture.

It'll be a family reunion too as former Blue's Clues star Donovan Patton reprises his role as Joe, Steve's brother and Josh's cousin in the world of the show.

In a preview clip from the episode, which you can watch below, Steve is thrilled to cross paths with Blue, Josh, and viewers at home again. "Hi, you," he says into the camera. "Wow, it is so great to see you."

Burns was the face of Blue's Clues from its premiere in 1996 to his surprising departure in 2002. He was succeeded by Patton, who took over in an episode titled "Steve Went to College." Patton remained with the series until it wrapped up in 2006, and it was revived with Cruz in 2019.

Since then Burns has made a habit of returning to the show, appearing in special episodes and helping to launch the series' reboot. Last year Burns also starred alongside Cruz and Patton in the movie Blue's Big City Adventure. The film follows Josh and the beloved pup as they take a trip to New York City after Josh lands an audition for a Broadway musical.

Big City Adventure premiered last November on Paramount+, and will make its linear television Monday evening on Nickelodeon.

Burns has long held affection for Blue's Clues and the kids who've grown up watching it. In 2021, he released a heartfelt message to fans explaining his abrupt departure and apologizing for it. "I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you," he said. "Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends…"

