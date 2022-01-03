Stephen J. Lawrence, Sesame Street composer, dies at 82

The musician wrote more than 300 songs featured on the classic children's show.

Stephen J. Lawrence, a prolific musician best known for his work on Sesame Street and the children's entertainment album Free to Be... You and Me, died Thursday in New Jersey. He was 82. A representative for Sesame Street confirmed the news to EW.

Born Sept. 5, 1939, Lawrence went on to become a musical staple across the entertainment industry for five decades. He served most notably as a jack of all trades — composer, musical director, arranger, and conductor — on Sesame Street, where he earned three Daytime Emmys for his achievements in music direction.

Lawrence composed more than 300 songs and scores for the acclaimed children's series that are still known today, including the iconic "Fuzzy and Blue (and Orange)," which he co-wrote with David Axelrod.

Stephen J. Lawrence 'Sesame Street' composer Stephen J. Lawrence | Credit: Courtesy of Chris Abbott

Lawrence's work with the Jim Henson Company — and children's entertainment, in general — was a vital part of his career. He composed the score for The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss and worked on the popular 1972 children's album Free to Be... You and Me as a musical director and co-producer with Bruce Hart, composing the title song and two others, "When We Grow Up" and "Sisters and Brothers."

Outside the children's entertainment realm, Lawrence contributed to Robert De Niro's Bang the Drum Slowly as well as four songs to the 1979 film Sooner or Later, for which he composed the hit single "You Take My Breath Away." He also worked on the 1987 live-action musical Red Riding Hood and HBO's 1991 animated musical The Tale of Peter Rabbit, which starred Carol Burnett.

Free to Be You and Me 'Free to Be... You and Me' | Credit: Sony Legacy

In 1998, Lawrence founded Quill Entertainment Company alongside Graville Burgess, a nonprofit that creates musicals about American history for children. He also served as the music director at Temple Sinai in Stamford, Conn., a position he'd held since 2003.

Lawrence's cause of death has not been confirmed. He is survived by his wife, Cantor Cathy Lawrence; his brother Robert; his daughter Hannah Jones Anderson; his son-in-law Seth Anderson; his grandson Arthur; and his stepsons Sam and Nick Kline.