Stephen Greif, The Crown and Blake's 7 actor, dies at 78

Actor and British TV regular Stephen Greif has died at the age of 78. Greif appeared on the science fiction show Blake's 7, which premiered in the late '70s, and more recently portrayed real-life politician Bernard Weatherill on season 4 of The Crown. His many other credits included the soap operas Coronation Street and Eastenders, the sitcom Citizen Smith, and the 2015 film Woman in Gold.

Greif's talent agency, Michelle Braidman Associates, announced his passing on Twitter but did not disclose the cause.

"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," began the statement from the agency. "His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Former Doctor Who star Colin Baker has paid tribute to Greif on Twitter.

"Stephen Greif was a lovely man as well as being a very fine actor," wrote Baker. "We are all the poorer for his loss. RIP my friend."