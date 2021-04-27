Watch Mackie react to his seeing his new Falcon and the Winter Soldier toy.

Stephen Colbert shows Anthony Mackie his new Captain America action figure for the first time: 'That's dope!'

One of the the perks of being the new Captain America is you get your own toy line.

"I've got something I'm told you have not seen yet, but it's pretty awesome," Colbert told his guest.

"No! Shut up! ... Where'd you get that?!" Mackie exclaimed upon seeing his character, Sam Wilson, in toy form donning the new Cap suit. "From this distance he looks more like Jamie Foxx than me," the actor joked.

As Colbert showed off the toy's foldable wing function, Mackie agreed, "That's dope! That's amazing."

Sam's ascension to become the next Captain America was a big secret on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — even if many fans had already guessed. But once the finale premiered on Disney+ last Friday, Disney and Marvel revealed a glossy new poster of Mackie wearing the costume, and toy companies released photos of the new merchandise accompanying the rollout.

"It's humbling, really," Mackie told Colbert of becoming Cap. "It didn't hit me until the show came to conclusion Friday and I watched it with my boys. There's no words to explain it. I remember it was 2008 when I first moved to Brooklyn, and I was walking down the street and I saw this little kid. And he had taken like a cereal box and cut eyes and put the cereal box on his head, like spray-painted it blue and put an A on it."

The kid, Mackie continued, was pretending to be Cap fighting bad guys. "To see that little kind and think about almost 13 years later where I am now in the universe is really humbling and exciting at the same time, 'cause there is that significance to little kids around the world."

