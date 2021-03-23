Stephen Colbert plays Lex Luthor in his own Snyder Cut post-credits scene

Colbert goes bald to play Lex in his own "Colbert Cut" of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Stephen Colbert has a major qualm with Zack Snyder's Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut. He doesn't feel the four-hour-two-minute movie properly expanded upon that post-credits scene from the 2017 version of Justice League with Jesse Eisenberg and Joe Manganiello. So, he created his own "Colbert Cut" of that moment with the Late Show host taking the role of Lex Luthor.

It's "a four-hour-three-minute cut of Zack's cut using only that 30-second scene," Colbert told his audience before screening a "sneak peek" on The Late Show Monday.

While the original post-credits scene saw Eisenberg's Lex plotting with Manganiello's Deathstroke to form the Legion of Doom, a comic book group of villains, Colbert's Lex first makes it awkward by accidentally calling Deathstroke Deadpool. Wrong cinematic universe!

"It's just that you both wear red and black, and have swords and guns," he says. "I don't really see the difference."

It's a bit that Teen Titans Go! To the Movies played around with, since Deathstroke of DC Comics served as inspiration for Deadpool of Marvel Comics. Ryan Reynolds' portrayal of Deadpool on screen has just boosted the Marvel character's pop culture notoriety.

Colbert's Lex dubs Deathstroke "pirate Deadpool" after spotting Slade Wilson's eyepatch. But then he later confuses him with Deadshot, a different DC Comics character played by Will Smith in 2016's Suicide Squad.

It seems the Justice League has nothing to worry about since the bad guys can't even get their names straight.

