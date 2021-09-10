Stephen Colbert gets hug from ex Blue's Clues host we all needed after watching that touching video

The tears just keep on coming this week.

Steve Burns, who played original Blue's Clues host Steve on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. starting in 1996, showed up on CBS' The Late Show to give Stephen Colbert a hug after the late-night personality got all choked up watching Burns' touching video message.

Burns returned this week as Steve to address Millennial Blue's Clues fans, who are now all grown up, about his departure from the show in 2002 with the episode "Steve Goes to College." Burns would appear on a few more episodes, but this was the moment in the show when the host explained to his kid viewers that his brother Joe would be their new best friend as he went off to continue his education.

"Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time," he said. "And it's just… it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

"I guess I just wanted to say," he concluded, "that after all these years I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends…"

Colbert acted out a crying fit when playing the video for his audience, but there was a genuine moment among the jokes.

"Although I was aware of the show because of my kids, those kids are all grown up and moved away now," he said. "So, obviously I have no emotional investment in Steve."

Burns then appeared on stage to give Colbert a much-needed hug.

"You seem kind of upset and I just wanted to know if maybe you wanted a hug," he said. "I mean, that's what friends do, right?"

