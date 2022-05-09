The Late Show cancels more tapings as Stephen Colbert has possible 'recurrence of COVID'

The show must not go on for Stephen Colbert.

The Late Show and its host announced Monday that they will once again suspend the taping of new episodes this week while Colbert deals with a potential COVID-19 infection.

"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the Late Show Twitter account said. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days." The show will not be taping new episodes "until further notice."

Colbert himself responded to the news with his trademark humor, writing in a quote-tweet: "WORST. SEQUEL. EVER."

The postponement comes about two and a half weeks after Colbert first announced that the show would pause while he recovered from COVID-19. "I tested positive for COVID, but basically I'm feeling fine — grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," he tweeted. "Thank you for the well wishes." He also added a quip: "This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Meanwhile, Colbert's fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel announced last week that he was temporarily stepping away from his show in the wake of a COVID-19 diagnosis. In the past few months, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden have all dealt with COVID diagnoses and postponements as well.

Monday's episode of The Late Show was slated to feature Sarah Silverman, Shaquille O'Neal, and a musical performance by Sharon Van Etten. Other guests scheduled for the week included former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Tracy Letts, Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper, Beach House, Ken Jeong, and Regina Spektor.

Related content: