Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert to be guests on each other's shows

Late-night talk shows don't typically get crossover episodes, but things are already so topsy-turvy these days that this only counts as a mild surprise.

Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert will appear on each other's shows Tuesday night, with a video-chat interview segment airing on both Conan and The Late Show. Both hosts are currently taping their shows — which are produced on opposite coasts — at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic, making such a joint interview a little more convenient.

In a clip from their chat, which you can watch above, O'Brien and Colbert discuss exactly how this arrangement will work. "So good to have you on my show, Stephen," O'Brien says, to which Colbert retorts, "A lesser man would fight with you right now, and say, 'No, you're on my show.' But I've been a host long enough to know that the host actually does most of the work. So you go right ahead, buddy."

O'Brien has actually appeared on Colbert's show in person before, and vice versa; the pair are longtime friends, and Colbert even applied to write for O'Brien's edition of Late Night in the early '90s but was rejected. The duo also appeared with Jimmy Fallon in a crossover sketch in 2018.

Another late-night crossover will take place later this month, with Colbert hosting the global special One World: Together at Home alongside Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. That special will be simulcast across major networks on Saturday, April 18.

Conan airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on TBS; The Late Show, weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

