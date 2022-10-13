Stephen Colbert celebrates Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones' $1 billion verdict: 'Billion, with a capital byeee'
Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday night's Late Show with a spirited celebration over a Connecticut jury's verdict ordering radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million after spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.
"Tonight, I come to you with a spring in my step, a song in my heart, emotionally and spiritually refreshed," Colbert said at the top of his monologue. "You know how, as humans, we have to accept the fact that, sometimes, bad things happen to good people? Well, by the grace of God, sometimes, bad things happen to Alex Jones. That's a good thing."
Colbert continued, lauding the jury's fine as nearly a "billion, with a capital byeee."
The Infowars host spread factual inaccuracies about the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, which killed 26 people — most of whom were elementary-aged children. Jones claimed that the shooting never happened, and said that the families who appeared in media coverage surrounding the tragedy were actors hired as part of a scheme to take guns away from American citizens.
The suit was filed by some families of the victims, as well as an FBI agent who first responded to the shooting back in December 2012. Relatives of those killed in the shooting said that, because of Jones' lies, they were harassed and threatened for years.
"All made up. Hilarious," Jones said on Infowars following the jury's announcement, per AP News. "So, this is what a show trial looks like. I mean, this is the left completely out of control."
Watch Colbert discuss Jones in The Late Show monologue above.
