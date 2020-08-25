Stephen Colbert's Avengers: Endgame parody gets a sequel for the RNC

Melania Trump becomes Hela, while Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner become the Children of Thanos.

The Late Show's version of Avengers: Endgame has gotten a sequel.

This week, at the start of the Republican National Convention, Colbert kicked off his late-night coverage with a second parody that rolls out Trump Thanos' forces. There are the "Children of Thanos": Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller. There's Hela, the villain of Thor: Ragnarok reimagined as Melania Trump saying "Be best!" Then there's Vice President Mike Pence as himself.

Instead of wiping out half of all life on the planet, Trump's Thanos snaps the Infinity Gauntlet and disintegrates the United States Postal Service.

"I don't take responsibility at all," he says—which was the real Trump's response when asked by reporters about his administration's lax initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colbert continued the jokey end times banter in his live monologue. "Just like the Democrats, the GOP has given each night of the convention a different theme," he said at one point. "I believe the four nights are Famine, Pestilence, War, and Death.”

The host also compared the GOP to a cult under the rule of Trump: "That’s not a political party. That’s a cult. ‘Welcome to the convention, everybody. Take off your masks and put on your matching Nikes and your MAGA hats, then drink up our bleach-flavored Kool-Aid. I’m marrying all the daughters. Guess which one’s first.'"

