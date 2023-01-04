The CW's original superheroes will team up one last time.

Stephen Amell to return as Oliver Queen for The Flash final season

Stephen Amell is set to reprise his role as Oliver Queen in the ninth and final season of The Flash, set to premiere later this year, EW has confirmed.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy."

Wallace continued, "It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant Gustin] and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills, and tears."

The episode in question, the ninth in The Flash season 9, will also feature returns from David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork).

Amell's portrayal of Oliver Queen on Arrow kickstarted the CW's superhero era until the series came to an end in 2020. Grant Gustin first portrayed Barry Allen on an episode of Arrow before The Flash became its own series. Amell's guest appearances on The Flash eventually led to bigger CW superhero crossovers like Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Season 9 of The Flash will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

