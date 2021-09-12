Stephen Amell gets 'gentle reminder' of Arrow — a tattoo

The actor has some new ink to honor his time in Oliver Queen's suits and the Green Arrow's super suits.

Stephen Amell is looking back fondly on an important part of his professional life — his time on the CW's Arrow.

The actor revealed he now has a permanent reminder of playing the role of Oliver Queen/the Green Arrow/Emerald Archer on his right arm.

Amell shared a photo of the simple new ink — an outline of an arrowhead, to the side of his elbow, and pointing upwards — on Sunday.

"Been thinking a lot recently about Arrow and the impact it had on my life," Amell shared in the caption. "In order to move forward, I wanted to keep a gentle reminder."

Amell's show, which kickstarted the Arrowverse on the CW (spawning The Flash, Supergirl, etc.), ended an eight-season run in 2020.

In EW's 2019 cover story, Amell took stock of how he was feeling as he headed into the show's final season.

"I'm very emotional and melancholy, but it's time," Amell told writer Chancellor Agard. "I'm 38 years old, and I got this job when I was 30. I'd never had a job for more than a year. The fact that I've done this for the better part of a decade, and I'm not going to do it anymore, is a little frightening."

Amell followed up Arrow with a role in the Starz family wrestling drama Heels alongside Alexander Ludwig, who plays his brother, and rival in the ring.

Mike O'Malley, an executive producer, who also has a role in the Starz show, couldn't help but comment on Amell's arrow tattoo post on Sunday.

"God willing in two years you will have a tattoo of a Heel," he commented.