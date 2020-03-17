Stephen Amell says he won't guest star on any Arrowverse show in the future: 'I'm done'

Arrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Don't expect Stephen Amell to show up on any Arrowverse shows in the future.

While hosting an Instagram livestream on Tuesday to address his fans during coronavirus social distancing, he was asked if he'll ever appear on any of The CW's other DC superhero series now that Arrow has ended. "No, I’m done," he said with a smile. "That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done."

He then gave a shout out to another CW series, Roswell, New Mexico, which he had watched the night before (before joking that he was absolutely not going to watch Cats). "It was actually really, really weird to watch The CW again," Amell says. "It was weird seeing promos for Supergirl and Flash and Batwoman again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again."

And then he was asked about the upcoming potential Arrow spin-off series, Green Arrow and the Canaries which aired its pilot during the final season of Arrow and is still in contention for the 2021-2022 TV season, but he didn't have any new information on the show's future.

"I actually haven’t seen that episode because I wasn’t in it," he says. "I haven’t gotten around to watching it but I’m sure I will at some point."

Amell also shared that production on his new Starz wrestling drama Heels has been put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was getting ready to shoot my new show Heels and that’s been put on hold indefinitely," he says. "That’s frustrating because I was getting excited. We’ve got an amazing cast. It’s going to be awesome. But for the moment my training has stopped."

