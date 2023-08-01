"Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do," Amell said on Tuesday, clarifying his earlier statements.

Stephen Amell is attempting to walk back recent comments he made about the SAG-AFTRA strike, specifically that it was "myopic" and that strikes at large are a "reductive negotiating tactic."

Amell, best known for playing Oliver Queen on the CW's Arrow, made the statement during a panel at GalaxyCon in North Carolina. "I support my union, I do, and I stand with them," the actor said. "I do not support striking. I don't."

On Tuesday, Amell sought to clarify his thoughts in an Instagram post. "To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted," he wrote.

Clarifying his statement about not supporting strikes as a tactic, Amell wrote, "My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

He continued, "I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job, and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

Amell went on to poke fun at himself for his use of the word "myopic." "I have no clue what I was trying to say here," he said, adding that it was his inarticulate way of saying he's upset that he's not able to promote his Starz series Heels. "I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for."

Stephen Amell in 'Heels' Stephen Amell in 'Heels' | Credit: Starz

Amell wrapped up his lengthy statement by voicing support for the SAG-AFTRA strike. "However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union," he wrote. "When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

His initial statements didn't get him pelted with fruit, but they did prompt a response from fellow Arrowverse actor Kirk Acevedo, who tweeted, "This f**cking guy."

Arrowverse actor Matt Letscher had an equally frustrated reply. "Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now," he tweeted on Monday. "Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…."

