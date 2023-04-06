"This is my baby," Mills said while performing her signature hit "Never Knew Love Like This Before" with her son. "Mommy loves you."

For the second time in one week, there wasn't a dry eye in the house on the set of Tamron Hall.

The Emmy-winning journalist and talk show host broke down in tears after guest Stephanie Mills performed an emotional rendition of her signature 1980 hit "Never Knew Love Like This Before," featuring a moving dance with her son, Farad Mills, who has Down syndrome.

"This is my baby," the 66-year-old Grammy winner said as Farad joined her to dance in the middle of the song. "Mommy loves you."

Mills looked directly into his eyes as she sang the lyrics, "You are my sunlight and my rain, and time could never change."

When the performance ended, Hall approached Mills with tears streaming down her face, which she attempted to wipe away with a tissue. Mills then grabbed it from Hall's hand and wiped them away for the host.

"Oh my gosh, knowing that you sing that to your baby, who is now grown up.... I'm sobbing because I know how wonderful a mom you are and when you sing [the lyrics], 'I've never known love like this before,' it's this love," Hall said, referencing Mills' relationship with Farad.

Earlier during the broadcast, Mills, who originated the role of Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway at 17, opened up about her decision to move away from Los Angeles to raise her son in North Carolina.

"I wanted to get away from all that, so, when I was pregnant at three months, they told me that my son was going to be special needs with Down syndrome," she recalled. "And I was like, 'I don't care what it is, if he has one eye, we're going to rock this world together, and that's what we do. We rock."

Hall then asked Farad what it's like to tour with his mother when she goes on the road. "Having fun and protecting her," he replied, "because she's the best mama ever."

