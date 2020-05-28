Step Up TV series moving to Starz with Tricia Helfer joining the cast

Step Up has found a new home.

On Thursday, it was announced that the dance series based on the Step Up films is moving to Starz for season 3 after YouTube canceled it back in August 2019. The 10-episode new season will feature returning stars Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera, Petrice Jones, Faizon Love, Marcus Mitchell, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, and Kendra Oyesanya. Plus, Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) is joining the cast as new character Erin for season 3.

"[Creator and executive producer] Holly [Sorenson] and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the Step Up franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience," Starz President of Original Programming Christina Davis said in statement. "This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate."

"The latest installment of Step Up not only reimagines the entire franchise but is filled with high energy, lots of heart and electrifying dance moves, and we’re very excited to reunite the talented cast and creative teams for another great season," Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs said in a statement.

Inspired by Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up: 3D, Step Up: Revolution, and Step Up: All In, the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya Rivera), his partner in High Water and in life. The upcoming season will see Sage, Colette, and their relationship challenged as they face criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water.

Original Step Up film producers Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot are executive producing this latest chapter in the franchise along with Sorenson. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film, will also executive produce along with Erik Feig, who served as producer on all the films, and Bill Brown.

Ahead of the season 3 debut on Starz, the previous two seasons, which first aired on YouTube under the title Step Up: High Water, will be available to stream on the Starz app and on demand for anyone who wants to catch up on the dancing and drama.

