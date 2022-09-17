Step Up season 3 trailer offers first look at Christina Milian in role originated by the late Naya Rivera
Starz is providing audiences with their first look at how Christina Milian will carry on Naya Rivera's legacy in a bold new trailer for the upcoming third season of Step Up.
Milian will star as Collette Jones, a character previously played by the late Rivera, in the dance series. In the clip, Collette finds herself at a difficult crossroads after her love interest and business partner Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) is charged with murder.
While attempting to take over the reins of their shared empire, she "struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour" while simultaneously "carrying a secret that threatens to ruin it all," per the network's press release.
And it seems that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the drama unfolding in the show's latest installment. Step Up also promises lots of "scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire."
In addition to Ne-Yo and Milian, the hit series — which is based on the popular film franchise of the same name — also stars Terrence Green, Kendra Willis, Keiynan Lonsdale, Carlito Olivero, Jade Chynoweth, and Rebbi Rosie.
Rivera starred as Collette for the first two seasons of Step Up before the 33-year-old actress died from drowning in California's Lake Piru in July 2020. After the role was recast in 2021, Milian issued a statement about taking it on.
"I am so excited to join the Step Up family," she said, per TVLine. "I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends, and fans with a great performance."
Step Up premieres Oct. 16 on Starz.
