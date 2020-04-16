Image zoom Liam Daniel/HBO

Coming off his award-winning role in HBO's Chernobyl, Stellan Skarsgard is in final negotiations to join the cast of Disney+'s Rogue One prequel series. Poldark actor Kyle Soller is also in final talks to come on board the Star Wars project, as Variety first reported.

Skarsgard has been on a bit of a roll as of late. In addition to his scene-stealing turn in Chernobyl, the Swedish actor also appears in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune remake and the controversial World War II film The Painted Bird.

Rogue One stars Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel spy Cassian Andor in the 2016 film. The series is from showrunner Stephen Schiff and writer and directed by Tony Gilroy, who also co-wrote the film version.

Disney+ originally planned Rogue One for 2021, but the industry-wide production shutdown due to COVID-19 could push that date back further. There's also an Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series in the works starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master, and that production is likewise in the writing stage. Next up on the Star Wars front is The Mandalorian season 2, which has wrapped and in post-production for a planned October debut.

