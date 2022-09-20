SNL enlists Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, and Brendan Gleeson as first season 48 hosts
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is starting off with a bang.
The venerable sketch show will return Oct. 1 with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller hosting, NBC announced Tuesday. He'll be followed by acclaimed Irish actor Brendan Gleeson on Oct. 8 and powerhouse rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Oct. 15. All three stars will be making their SNL hosting debuts.
Rooster won't be flying solo: Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will accompany Teller as musical guest, after previously performing on the show in 2013 and 2014. Lamar has also made a few surprise appearances throughout the years, joining Imagine Dragons in 2014 and Anderson .Paak in 2019.
Willow, a.k.a Willow Smith, will serve as musical guest when Gleeson hosts. She's no stranger to studio 8H, having joined musical guest Camila Cabello for a performance of their track "Psychofreak" in 2020.
Last but certainly not least, Megan Thee Stallion will be pulling double duty as host and musical guest. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper, who's fresh off her hilarious cameo on the Marvel series She-Hulk, previously performed on SNL with Chance the Rapper in 2019 and was the musical guest for the season 46 opener with Chris Rock.
As SNL creator Lorne Michaels told reporters backstage at the Emmys earlier this month, this promises to be "a transition year" for the long-running show. Several longtime cast members have departed since the season 47 finale, including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Chris Redd. The show has also added some new faces in the form of Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.
