Station 19 just killed off an original cast member

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Station 19, "Things We Lost in the Fire."

Station 19 has lost another firefighter.

During this week's crossover event with Grey's Anatomy, the firefighters of Station 19 were called out to a neighborhood where a gas line had ruptured, causing an explosion. For the first half of the hour, the biggest news seemed to be that Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) was planning on moving to Oakland to expand his Crisis One program. He even asked Vic (Barrett Doss) to come with him. (She declined.)

But upon arriving to the scene of the explosion, things took a turn. Vic was electrocuted by a fallen power line, at which point Miller rushed to her side and saved her life. But when an unexpected second explosion occurred, Miller became the victim. And ultimately, he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

station 19 Okieriete Onaodowan on 'Station 19' | Credit: Mitch Haaseth/abc

It's a devastating loss for fans of the show, because Onaodowan had been with the series from the beginning, and his character was a single father. Not only that, but Dean died moments after saving the life of the woman he loved!

As for Dean's daughter, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben (Jason George) agreed to be her guardians… so long as Dean's parents don't ruin things.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

