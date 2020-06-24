Watch the tense trailer for Netflix's refugee drama Stateless

The Australian Outback never looked so daunting.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for upcoming series Stateless. Co-created and produced by Cate Blanchett along with Matchbox Pictures and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films, the refugee drama follows four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert.

From the looks of the first trailer, things are beyond tense. We meet an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal all who end up bonding with one another over their shared anguish as they rail against their unjust and desolate situation.

Image zoom BEN KING/NETFLIX

Blanchett, who also serves as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has been working on Stateless for seven years since she and series co-creators Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie conceived of the series back in 2013. The cast for the six-part limited series, based on true events, includes Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West, and Cate Blanchett; and introduces Soraya Heidari.

Stateless debuts on Netflix on July 8, 2020. Watch the trailer above.