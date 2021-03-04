Starz reviving Party Down as a limited series

After a more than 10-year wait, the party is back on. Starz announced Thursday that they will be resurrecting their beloved comedy Party Down as a six-part limited series.

The new iteration is being developed and produced by the original creative team of Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars), John Enbom (iZombie), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Dan Etheridge, with Enbom set as showrunner.

Party Down featured a bunch of Hollywood wannabes working as caterers while they strive for their big break. Its reputation has increased with time since many of its cast members (including Adam Scott and Jane Lynch) have achieved even greater fame in subsequent roles.

Fans have been clamoring for a revival ever since Party Down was first canceled in 2010, but the actors and creators have stayed busy in the intervening years. For a while, there was talk of a movie, but longtime fans will surely be excited by a series of new episodes instead.

"At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again," Thomas said in a statement. "The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen."

In addition to Scott and Lynch, the original two seasons of Party Down starred Ken Marino (Veronica Mars), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace). Starz hasn't yet confirmed how many will be returning for the new series (per Thomas above, it's still being worked out) but Scott is certainly game. When the news broke, he tweeted, "We will have fun yet."