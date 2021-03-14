Braw news: Starz greenlights season 7 of Outlander

Aye, you can believe your eyes! A seventh season of Outlander will go ahead at Starz.

On Sunday, the network announced that they had given the green light to season 7 of its epic, time-traveling series. The 12-episode, seventh season of Outlander will be based on the seventh of the eight books in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, entitled An Echo in the Bone.

Image zoom Credit: Jason Bell/Starz

"We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic 'Outlander' journey," said showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in a statement. "We can't wait to get into the writer's room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story."

The sixth season of Outlander is currently in production in Scotland. Sam Heughan shared the news that they were back on set via social media in February. "We're BACK!!" wrote the Scottish actor on Twitter, sharing a pic of himself, and co-star Caitriona Balfe riding in a horse-drawn buggy, on both Instagram and Twitter. "Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow..."

Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser), Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) will all return for the seventh season, while Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg will continue to executive produce.

A premiere date for season six of Outlander has not yet been announced.