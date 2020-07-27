Starz drama P-Valley renewed for season 2

If there ever was a time to hit the dance floor, it's now. Starz has picked up its newest drama P-Valley for a second season.

In an official announcement, the network explains its intention to "make it rain" on creator/showrunner Katori Hall as the series continues to break viewership records since its July 12 debut.

P-Valley, based on Hall's play Pussy Valley, unravels the fascinating lives of strip club dancers working in the Mississippi Delta, also known as Dirty Delta. Series stars include Loretta Devine, Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson, Parker Sawyers, Tyler Lepley, Nicco Annan, Shannon. Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Skyler Joy, and Harriett D. Foy.

"P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming, in a statement. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

Its six-episode freshman season is set to conclude on August 16.

