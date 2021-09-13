Starz just lowered its subscription price to $3 per month — here's what to watch
Streamers, take note. Starz has launched a limited-time subscription sale in which viewers can sign up for a membership to its streaming platform for just $3 per month for the next three months, a huge discount from its typical $8.99-per-month price. It's practically a steal for fans of original Starz series like Outlander, Power, and The White Queen, and you'll be able to grab the offer until the end of September.
While Starz is known for its gritty crime dramas and historical romances, they're not all that make a subscription worth the money. The streamer currently has thousands of movie picks and TV series on the docket, including perennial crowd pleasers like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Men in Black, and Elf, and recent hits like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bad Boys for Life, and 2020's The Father that won Anthony Hopkins a Best Actor award at this spring's Oscars; comedies like Party Down and Run the World, plus BBC-import Dublin Murders, are available too.
Sign up! Starz subscription, $3 per month for 3 months at starz.com
To redeem Starz's deal, you'll have to be a first-time subscriber (or a previous subscriber) who doesn't have a currently active membership. The offer doesn't include a free trial, and the membership will automatically renew with a $8.99-per-month charge once the three-month period is up. Like most streaming platforms, you can watch Starz on most devices including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, or with a streamer stick, and cancel your subscription at any time before then to avoid the hike.
And if you want to know what to watch, check out the 10 top picks from Starz below that makes it more than worth its $3 per month price (plus some more honorable mentions). Keep reading for the best shows and movies available at Starz now, and sign up for the $3-per-month deal here before the sale ends.
For the 'Outlander' fan: 'Men in Kilts'
Scotland and its grand scenery are almost characters of their own in Starz's arguably most popular series, Outlander, and watching series leads Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore the land filled with as much lore as Diana Gabaldon's books is just as delectable as a buttery piece of shortbread. Men in Kilts sees Heughan and McTavish discover their homeland's rich cultural history on a legendary road trip, and is a comforting watch for any Outlander or travel TV fan who's interested in discovering more secrets about Scotland, the original Sassenach herself.
Stream it! Men in Kilts with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For a laugh: Party Down
Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Jennifer Coolidge, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr, and Jane Lynch, are just some of the household names you'd recognize today who starred in this beloved 2009 sitcom about out-of-luck Hollywood actors working as caterers wading through one surreal scenario after another. The show has been announced for a revival this year, so catch up with the Party Down crew before the crew are back for round two.
Stream it! Party Down with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For the Mare of Easttown and Agatha Christie fan: Dublin Murders
Developed by Sarah Phelps, who's behind BBC's hit Christie adaptations of And Then There Were None, Ordeal by Innocence, The ABC Murders, and The Pale Horse, Starz's Dublin Murders is the thrilling noir blend that will have fans of murder series on the edge of their seats. Based on Tana French's book of the same name, Dublin Murders follows two detectives as they try to solve the killing of a 13-year-old girl in the woods. The eight-part series is full of twists and turns, and lethal for fans of Broadchurch or Mare of Easttown.
Stream it! Dublin Murders with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For the Wolf Hall fan: The White Queen trilogy
The White Queen, The White Princess, and The Spanish Princess, have plenty of court intrigue to satisfy British historical fiction fans of series like Wolf Hall and The Tudors. The shows also contain some can't-miss performances from the likes of Jodie Comer, Rebecca Ferguson, and Charlotte Hope, with the three taking on the series' namesake characters. You'll watch as the women navigate power struggles amidst the War of the Roses, a period of fruitful inspiration for Philippa Gregory, who wrote the three series' original source novels as well as The Other Boleyn Girl.
Stream it! The White Queen with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For the Power fan: Power Book III: Raising Kanan
This prequel to the Power series follows the life of a young Kanan Stark, portrayed by 50 Cent in Power and now by Mekai Curtis. Like the franchise's other series, Raising Kanan is a drama loosely inspired by 50 Cent's early life, and star Omar Epps describes it as an exploration of cold-blooded Power villain Kanan Stark's origin story and innocence. "It's raw, it's in your face, it's authentic, it's the 90s," said Raising Kanan star Patina Miller to EW, who added, "Who doesn't love the '90s?!"
Stream it! Power Book III: Raising Kanan with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For a gritty family drama: Heels
Watch it for two siblings who share a dream of becoming a pro-wrestler, Jack and Ace Spade, portrayed by Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig respectively. The siblings dabble in scripted fights in which Jack plays the villain and Ace plays the hero, but when their father dies, tension boils over which brother will take over their family's wrestling league. You can read EW's full verdict of the show here, and catch the series at the link below.
Stream it! Heels with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For the anime fan: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
The second out of three movies released for the popular anime series, My Hero Academia follows Deku and the rest of class 1-A as they are attacked by villains after being sent to Nabu Island for hero training.
Stream it! My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For the Pixar fan: The Good Dinosaur
The Good Dinosaur takes place in a world where dinosaurs never became extinct and follows the friendship between a dinosaur named Arlo and a boy named Spot. A great watch for anyone who loves an adorable Pixar moment or is in search of a family-friendly movie. You can catch up on other Pixar favorites like Inside Out on the streaming service, too.
Stream it! The Good Dinosaur with a Starz subscription at starz.com
For the action fan: Bad Boys for Life
Opening just before the coronavirus pandemic led to nationwide theater shutdowns, Bad Boys for Life is a great way to put your $3 per month Starz subscription to use. The 2020 action comedy sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, best friends who are back for supposedly one last ride to investigate murders related to Mike's past.
Stream it! Bad Boys for Life with a Starz subscription at starz.com
The Oscar-worthy pick: The Father
Anthony Hopkins' Best Actor win for The Father at the 2020 Oscars sent shockwaves to those who expected the trophy to go posthumously to Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Now, you can watch his moving performance as Anthony, a man with dementia, who struggles to make sense of the world around him, for yourself now at Starz. Olivia Colman also stars as Anne, Anthony's daughter, in what's a "quiet revelation" of a film that portrays illness, and the way it affects those around us, with heartbreaking honesty.
Stream it! The Father with a Starz subscription at starz.com
What else to watch:
