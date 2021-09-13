Starz just lowered its subscription price to $3 per month — here's what to watch

For the 'Outlander' fan: 'Men in Kilts'

Scotland and its grand scenery are almost characters of their own in Starz's arguably most popular series, Outlander, and watching series leads Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore the land filled with as much lore as Diana Gabaldon's books is just as delectable as a buttery piece of shortbread. Men in Kilts sees Heughan and McTavish discover their homeland's rich cultural history on a legendary road trip, and is a comforting watch for any Outlander or travel TV fan who's interested in discovering more secrets about Scotland, the original Sassenach herself.

Stream it! Men in Kilts with a Starz subscription at starz.com