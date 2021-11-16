You can subscribe to Starz for only $5 right now (and finally see why everyone's obsessed with Power)

Aside from Power, there are plenty of other shows you can stream as well, such as the popular historical drama Outlander. If you love a sports drama, you may want to stream Heels, which follows two brothers who are aspiring pro-wrestlers and the drama surrounding their family's wrestling league. There's also no shortage of crime dramas on Starz, with Hightown, Dublin Murders, and The Gloaming included in the library. Starz also has something for anime fans, with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and Mary and The Witch's Flower available for streaming.