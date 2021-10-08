Stars share their favorite Latinx-themed TV shows and movies

Spanglish (2004)

Gina Torres does not shy away from the challenging movie Spanglish and her own experiences watching her mother work in another household. "There's a movie that was made a few years ago with Adam Sandler and Tea Leoni and Paz Vega, and it was called Spanglish. And some people loved it, some people hated it, there are members of my community who felt that it just missed the mark… and it wasn't enough. That movie kills me every time, and I keep trying to bring people into my world, of my deep, deep appreciation for this story. Starting with my mother was a domestic, so I immediately felt Paz Vega's character living with and being a part of sort of this tangential part of this family that doesn't understand her 95 percent of the time, that she's expected to understand 100 percent of the time, the difficulty of… and the wear and tear on a person's psyche that that has. That immigrant experience — I'm kind of getting emotional talking about it — knowing that's what my mother went through, knowing how important and essential she was to the families she worked for, and what it took for her to do those things and be that person, and then come home and raise me to be 'a take zero effs from anybody' and follow my dream. There is this moment in the movie when the Paz Vega character is talking to her young daughter who is seemingly becoming completely seduced by this family. Not seemingly, she is… because they have everything that she wants and that she needs to move further, and so her mother's greatest fear is that she's no longer good enough for her daughter. That as a parent, as someone who's working so hard to give their child the best, you take the risk of being left behind, was devastating to me, to see that in that movie. And it's just something that we don't see very often. We don't see the duality in these stories, we don't often get to come home with the maid whose background, we don't get to understand what it is to have a foot in both worlds and the sacrifice on either side — and the deep understanding that it takes. So Spanglish, in case you haven't seen it, I would recommend it. And that family that she's completely seduced by? They're a mess, they're an absolute mess and it's just beautifully acted by all involved."