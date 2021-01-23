Stars remember Larry King, 'a true legend' and 'an American treasure'

Legendary broadcaster Larry King died Saturday at age 87, and social media was quickly flooded with tributes to and memories of the longtime CNN host's kindness, warmth, and influence.

The breadth and depth of King's impact was visible in the range of those paying tribute, from comedian Craig Ferguson to New York news anchor Pat Kiernan to Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Ferguson wrote on Twitter. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to [Don] Rickles."

Wrote Brown, "Rest In Peace #LarryKing the lessons you taught me will be held close to my heart forever!"

Kiernan recalled, "When I was asked to audition for a TV host role in The Sopranos in 1998, they asked me if I could do the interview 'more like Larry King.' I said no. King was inimitable."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also paid tribute, writing, "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends."

Many friends, indeed: Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann wrote, "My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I've never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him."

Olbermann also shared a lengthy thread recalling his interactions with King, adding at the end, "I was going to add a disclaimer that Larry and I weren't close friends. But that contradicts the essence of the man. Some of us he saw at the deli every day. Some of us, once a year. But to him, we were ALL close friends. What a blessing."

King died early Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after he was hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19. See more tributes below.