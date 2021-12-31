After news broke of White's death at age 99, former costars and admirers shared stories and tributes to the legendary actress.

Ryan Reynolds and other stars remember Betty White: 'The world is different now'

Betty White has died at age 99. The legendary TV actress leaves behind a multi-decade legacy that includes starring roles on influential shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as beloved guest spots on more recent shows like Community. So when the news of her death broke on New Year's Eve, her fellow celebrities had a lot to say in tribute.

"The world looks different now," tweeted Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in The Proposal, the 2009 romantic comedy that kick-started a late-career resurgence for the actress. "She was great at defying expectation."

THE PROPOSAL Betty White in 'The Proposal' with Ryan Reynolds and Mary Steenburgen | Credit: Everett Collection

Even the President of the United States weighed in. Asked about White's death on Friday, President Joe Biden said, "That's a shame. She was a lovely lady." Pete Souza, the former official White House photographer during President Barack Obama's tenure, shared a photo of White in the Oval Office.

Others told specific stories. Seth Meyers recalled that White was "the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the afterparty." Kathy Griffin shared multiple memories, from the time she first met White by parking in her spot on the set of Suddenly Susan to the time she arranged a playdate between White and her own mother as part of the reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

Valerie Bertinelli, who shared the screen with White in one of her last onscreen roles in Hot in Cleveland, also shared a sweet remembrance of her costar. "Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now," she wrote.

Below, check out a round-up of memorial tributes to White from fellow celebrities, former costars, and general admirers.