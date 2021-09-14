Stars pay tribute to late comedian and SNL alum Norm Macdonald: 'One of a kind'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald, whose died Tuesday at 61, after a years-long private battle with cancer.

SNL vets, comedy royalty, actors, and admirers far and wide shared their grief and tributes to the actor, comic, and frequent late-night guest on social media.

Macdonald's SNL castmate Adam Sandler tweeted, "Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal."

Steve Martin, another SNL alum, tweeted, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."

Norm MacDonald Norm Macdonald | Credit: Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

David Letterman praised Macdonald's talent in a statement to EW. "In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best," he said. "An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you. I was always delighted by his bizarre mind and earnest gaze. (I'm trying to avoid using the phrase, 'twinkle in his eyes'). He was a lifetime Cy Young winner in comedy. Gone, but impossible to forget."

Jim Carrey tweeted, "My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart praised Macdonald's talent for making even the most seasoned pros burst into laughter. "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald," he tweeted. "Hilarious and unique."

